Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Father-daughter combine for more success at Taree

By Greg Prichard
Updated April 29 2024 - 2:38pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LOCAL trainer Wayne Wilkes scored the easiest win of the day at Taree on Sunday when Chaserlette went straight to the lead and then just kept on going to win by 4.61 lengths in the Gloucester Cup 6 May Maiden Plate over 1262 metres.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.