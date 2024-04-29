Father-daughter combine for more success at Taree

LOCAL trainer Wayne Wilkes scored the easiest win of the day at Taree on Sunday when Chaserlette went straight to the lead and then just kept on going to win by 4.61 lengths in the Gloucester Cup 6 May Maiden Plate over 1262 metres.
And again the trainer combined with his apprentice jockey daughter, Shae Wilkes, to get the victory.
The stable's last five winners - three at Taree and two at Tuncurry - have all been ridden by Shae, who quickly outrode her initial four-kilogram claim and is currently claiming three kilograms.
The plan with four-year-old mare Chaserlette, which was having her fifth start, was to go to the lead if possible and not give it up and Shae rode her perfectly.
"Shae's a great listener and a great learner and she's improving all the time as a rider," Wayne said. "I'm very proud of her."
Super Lee was interested in contesting the lead, but $3.20 chance Chaserlette had too much speed for him. The $1.75 favourite, Rum Diary, finished off well to get second, but never got anywhere near the winner.
The meeting began with the highly-accomplished veteran of Mid North Coast racing, Peter Graham, using his dual licence to full effect by training and riding Born Conqueror to win the Lest We Forget Maiden Handicap over 1614 metres.
Graham was determined to lead the 10-horse field from the outside barrier and the plan was spot on because Born Conqueror, a $6.50 chance, was never headed from there and won by 1.5 lengths.
