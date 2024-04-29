Goal kicking again proves a problem for Old Bar Pirates

However, co-captain-coach Mick Henry said goal kicking remains a problem.
"We missed five goals,'' Henry said.
"Most of the shots were from out wide, but we still need a goal kicker, it's the same issue that we had last year.''
Simon Wise and Shane Nigel were both used as goal kickers against the Blues but both have their problems.
"We'll have an old fashioned kick off at training this week to see who our best option is,'' Henry said.
"Lucky we score enough tries, but it's not ideal.''
Wauchope put first points on the board with a converted try, however, the Pirates were in charge by halftime when they led 16-6.
"It was very dour. We had a lot of rain out here on Friday night and we had a lot of league tag games here on Friday as well,'' Henry said.
"Then we had four games on Saturday before we played, so it was pretty slow going.''
Henry said it was far from a perfect performance from the Pirates.
"We probably played at 60 per cent. But we're not too worried, it'll come together as the season goes on,'' he said.
Henry said the outside backs, led by Nigel, pave the way for the win.
"We we started to bog down they came in to do some work and their footwork caused plenty of problems for the defence,'' he said.
"John Stanley at fullback got our player of the match and he set up a couple of tries. They couldn't really handle Shane Nigel, while having Jaxson Longa back was a bonus, the was pretty big for us in defence.''
The Pirates will meet Taree City at the Jack Neal Oval on Saturday.
TAREE City will assess injuries to five-eighth Jake Hazard and hooker Toby De Stefano before finalising the team to play Old Bar next Saturday.
Both were causalities from the opening round game against Port Macquarie at Port.
Hazard was troubled by a hamstring injury, but battled through the game. However, De Stefano was replaced after about 30 minutes after damaging his shoulder.
The Sharks won the encounter 16-4 in what Taree City president Nigel Wallis said was an encouraging effort from the Bulls. Port are expected to be a leading contender for premiership honours this year.
The score was 4-0 at halftime and the Bulls were still in the match deep into the second half.
"Our completions weren't good and that's something we need to work on,'' Wallis said.
"But we virtually didn't have any trial form going into the game so that would have contributed to that.''
He added that the Bulls' kicking game in general play left a bit to be desired.
Three forwards stood out for Taree City, Nathan Napier, Harry Wallis and Nick Beacham. Napier and Beacham were playing their first games with the club.
