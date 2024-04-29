Brent Yarnold wins his first Taree golf championship

BRENT Yarnold won the Taree golf championship by three shots to end Matt Walz's recent stranglehold on the event.
Yarnold had a four round score of 297 after a final round 76. He earlier fired rounds of 73, 77 and 71.
Steve O'Donahue was the runner up on 300 with Walz in third place on 301. Walz, who was shooting for a record ninth club championship win, had a last round 77. He was the leader following the first round, however, Yarnold's 71 saw him take command after the third round. Yarnold was three clear of the field going into the last round.
This is Yarnold's first win in the club championship.
There were clear winners in divisions two and three.
Adam Carney continued his consistent form to card 320 in division two. Kurt Croker was the next best on 332.
Lionel Worth was even more dominant in division three. He finished with a four round score of 353 to win from Terry Green on 372.
