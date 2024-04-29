Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Apprentice produces a great ride on Zanardee Lance to win the last at Taree

By Greg Prichard
April 29 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COFFS Harbour trainer Sally Taylor continued a tremendous recent run of form for the stable when she produced Zanardee's Lane to win the last race at the Taree races on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.