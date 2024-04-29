Skate park upgrade and war memorial proposed for Old Bar Park

An upgraded skatepark and pump track and an area for a war memorial are among the proposals for the Old Bar Park upgrade.
Also included in the draft master plan are a range of sporting upgrades, a fenced off-leash dog park, an amphitheatre, more natural shade, a shared path with solar lights and a public art trail, walking tracks and an accessible viewing platform.
MidCoast Council is seeking community comment on the draft master plan which has been developed using feedback from community engagement conducted from August to October last year.
During this initial consultation, council heard from a wide range of community members including 334 people at pop-ups, 554 local children from Old Bar public and preschool, 231 survey responses and seven stakeholder meetings with community groups about what they wanted in the master plan.
"The Old Bar Park master plan has been designed using community feedback to make sure the space meets the needs of the community as much as possible into the future," manager of strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton said.
The road layout and parking have been amended to improve access to the park and surrounding areas, as well as improve the safety, stormwater management and usability of the park.
Projects in the plan will be funded by future grants which can be applied for by both council and community groups.
The draft masterplan can be viewed on council's website and the deadline for comment is 4.30pm Sunday, May 27.
