Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Comboyne Showground's multi-purpose pavilion is officially open

By Staff Reporters
April 28 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Comboyne Showground's new multi-purpose pavilion and community evacuation centre were officially opened on Wednesday, April 24.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.