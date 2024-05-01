Record Anzac Day crowds at Old Bar

The weather held for another Anzac Day in Old Bar this year.
Five millilitres of rain overnight cleared away to a cool, cloudy morning which welcomed a record crowd of up to 1000 for the dawn service.
This year, the ubiquitous magpies joined in.
The gunfire breakfast was supplied by the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch and very competently prepared and served by the auxiliary members in the surf club.
The main service commenced in the caravan park driveway, led by the Manning Valley Pipes and Drums. Taking the salute on Ungala Road was Colonel Ed McCann, a serving officer and member of the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch who also provided the commemorative address.
A feature of this service was the posthumous presentation of the World War II service medals of Sapper Clive William Montford to his son Greg. Also present on the dais was Clive's granddaughter, Jessica, who had done the research leading to this presentation. Clive had never applied for his medals.
This service also attracted a huge crowd and sub-branch president, Jeff Early, thanked those attending, which is a great reward for the huge effort required by sub-branch members, auxiliary and other volunteers in setting up all the infrastructure for the day.
Following on from the success of the inaugural business networking lunch in March, the Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association will hold the next one at the Village Cafe, at 12.30pm on Thursday, May 23.
Anyone in business, whether a member of the association or not, is welcome and encouraged to attend.
It's a great opportunity to expand your awareness of other businesses in our area and share information about yours. ubiquPlease advise attendance to info@obmp.com.au along with any dietary requirements. Cost is $25 per head.
MidCoast Council is thanking everyone who provided feedback for the future of Old Bar Park. The feedback has led to a draft master plan ready for final review.
During the initial consultation, a wide range of community members provided comment. Based on this community feedback, the plan aims to improve the safety, visual amenity and usability of the space.
The plan includes an upgraded skate park and pump track, a range of sporting upgrades, a fenced off-leash dog park, an amphitheatre, more natural shade, a shared path with solar lights and a public art trail, walking tracks, an accessible viewing platform, and an area for a war memorial.
The road layout and parking have been amended to improve access to the park and surrounding areas, as well as improve the safety, stormwater management and usability of the park.
Projects in the plan will be funded by future grants which can be applied for by both council and community groups. Have your say before 4.30pm Sunday, May 27.
The next MidCoast Council Community Conversations for Old Bar will be next Tuesday May 7, 6-7:30pm at the Taree Old Bar Surf Life Saving Club. Come along to learn about projects taking place in our area and regional strategies that will guide what will be delivered into the future.
The Community Conversations program has proven to be a great way for everyone to stay updated, ask questions and speak with senior council staff, and it helps us understand the things that matter to our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.