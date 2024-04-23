Police out in force over the Anzac Day weekend

Police will be out in force on the state's roads to remind motorists of their responsibility to drive carefully ahead of the Anzac Day public holiday.
Operation Anzac Day 2024 will launch at 12.01am on Wednesday, April 24 with double demerit points in place until 11.59pm, Sunday, April 28, coinciding with the end of the school holidays.
The reminder comes after 111 people have died this year, compared to 100 in the same period last year.
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism, Yasmin Catley said police would be highly visible across the state this Anzac Day weekend.
"Every driver has a responsibility to themselves, their passengers and other road users," Ms Catley said.
"Drive responsibly and drive to the conditions to ensure everyone arrives safely at their destination," she said.
"Anzac Day is a time to reflect on and commemorate our veterans.
"I want to thank the NSW Police Force for working around the clock to help keep the community safe this long weekend."
The high-visibility policing operation will involve general duties officers, assisted by specialist police, including the public order and riot squad, operations support group, mounted unit, PolAir, licensing police, traffic and highway patrol command and police transport command.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said the appeal to road users is to do the right thing before they head out, rather than have regrets when it's too late.
Police will be targeting high-risk behaviours such as excessive speed, alcohol and drug driving offences, illegal use of mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts.
"The goal is preventing injury and death," he said.
"Tragically this year, 111 people have died on NSW roads - a concerning increase of 11 deaths compared to this time last year.
"Speeding is a major contributor to fatal road crashes, and police will take action against road users who think they can speed and put themselves and others at risk.
"A decision to speed could result in a fatality in a split-second.
"Think about your choices and how they impact you and others around you. Share the road and make sure you arrive to your destination safely.
"We remain committed to ensuring public safety over the Anzac Day weekend, and we're asking all motorists to do their part as well - especially as we expect more cars on our roads with school holidays coming to an end."
Transport for NSW road safety policy director, Louise Higgins-Whitton said it was important all road users obey the rules so everyone made it home safe.
"Double demerits will be in place for all speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences, we want everyone to follow the rules and do the right thing," Ms Higgins-Whitton said.
"Whether it's a short trip to the local shops or you're heading home as school holidays end, please make sure you're doing everything you can to keep yourself and others safe.
"Simple things everyone can do include wearing a seatbelt, putting the mobile phone away, sticking to the speed limit, ensuring you're well rested before you set out on your journey and never driving if affected by drugs or alcohol."
