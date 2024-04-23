Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police out in force over the Anzac Day weekend

By Staff Reporters
April 23 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police will be out in force on the state's roads to remind motorists of their responsibility to drive carefully ahead of the Anzac Day public holiday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.