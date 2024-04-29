Eco-conscious landscapers are growing in numbers

A local landscaper is passionate about innovating the landscape construction industry with more sustainable practices, while encouraging other neurodiverse people to explore the hands-on industry.
Christian Taylor, 28, thought he was destined for a career in a factory working as a fitter and turner, before undertaking a Certificate III in Landscape Construction at TAFE NSW in Taree.
Mr Taylor now runs his own business where he incorporates sustainable practices into his landscape designs, and is encouraging other neurodiverse people to explore landscaping as a career due to the creative outlet it offers.
"Many people think a landscaper is a gardener, but there's a lot of creativity to it," Mr Taylor said.
"I was inspired by my partner, who is a marine biologist, to incorporate more eco-friendly materials and techniques into my work."
Mr Taylor says TAFE NSW supported his approach to sustainable innovation, giving him the confidence to become a business owner.
"Combined with the skills I've gained in construction techniques, plant selection and project management, the business has gone from strength to strength over the past year," Mr Taylor said.
The landscaper enjoys the outdoor and social aspect of his new line of work.
"I get to work with people in their backyards, getting to know their family, dog, and kids and understanding how they use their spaces," he said,
Mr Taylor says TAFE NSW helped build helpful business skills such as communication with clients. He credits the learning environment for re-engaging him in education when he was seeking a career change more befitting of his natural talents.
"I have ADHD and struggle with repetitious work. I wanted to find a career that married my love of working with people with the ability to work outside and be creative," he said.
Mr Taylor says TAFE was the perfect learning environment for people who learn hands-on.
"I was learning hands-on, not struggling to listen to lectures, and I gained something new every day.
"My teachers were incredibly knowledgeable, and I learned a lot about how to lead and mentor others."
TAFE NSW says the landscaping and gardening industry is predicted to grow 14 per cent by 2026, with many of the industry's newest recruits being driven by a desire to make more eco-conscious choices.
TAFE landscape construction teacher, Tristian Fitzgerald, has noticed the growing awareness for sustainability in students.
"This reflects a growing awareness of the importance of environmental stewardship and the adoption of green practices within the industry."
Mr Fitzgerald says TAFE NSW not only equips students with the technical skills needed for success but also nurtures a commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation.
