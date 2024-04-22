Manning River Timessport
Finance Partner provides more good news for Cronulla Sharks fan

By Greg Pritchard
April 22 2024 - 2:00pm
HOBBY trainer Carmen Murnane was out buying a new Cronulla Sharks jersey on Monday as a present to herself following her win with Finance Partner at the Taree race meeting on Saturday.

