Flame Tree Market sets up in the grounds of St John's Church

Flame Tree Community Market, so named for the glorious flame trees that decorate Taree's streets in spring, launched in the grounds of St John's Anglican Church, Taree at the weekend.
Organiser, Paula Christensen says the market is a "gentle community connect day each month".
The next market is at St John's Anglican Church, Taree on May 19 from 10am.
What makes this market different from others is a clothes swap - bring clean, wearable clothes for babies up to adults to donate at the Swap Stall, where you will receive swap cards for table and rack clothes and small items.
"This is a swap stall for items that your household can use and we trust you will honour this," Paula says to potential market goers.
Minor alterations and repairs to the clothes will be available on market days from $10.
Paula promises fresh produce; retro, vintage and recycled items; earthy stalls, plants, preserves, coffee, cakes and a light lunch and barbecue.
