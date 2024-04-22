Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Brent Yarnold leads Taree golf championship going into last round

By Mick McDonald
April 22 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BRENT Yarnold heads into the last round of the Taree Golf Club championship on Saturday with a three shot buffer over Matt Walz.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.