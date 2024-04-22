Brent Yarnold leads Taree golf championship going into last round

BRENT Yarnold heads into the last round of the Taree Golf Club championship on Saturday with a three shot buffer over Matt Walz.
Yarnold stormed into the lead with a third round 71. Walz, the defending champion who is shooting for a record ninth club title, led after the first round but had a 77 in the second round on Saturday followed by a 75 on Sunday.
Yarnold was second after the first round and also had a 77 on Saturday before his 71 in wet conditions in the third round.
Steve O'Donahue remains in contention on 225 (76,75,74). Former champion Peter Doherty is on 276.
There are clear leaders in divisions two and three. Division two is Adam Carney's to lose after three rounds. He is on 237, clear of Kurt Croker on 246 with Chris Martin third on 256.
Lionel Worth had a mortgage on the division three championship. He has a three round total of 260 from Terry Green on 279 and Sam Ferguson on 281.
