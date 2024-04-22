Highlanders prepare to compete at world pipe band titles

The NSW Highlanders Pipe Band, which owes its origins to the Wingham Pipes and Drums, is travelling to Scotland for the World Pipe Band Championships later this year.
Members, 17-year old Lucas Lyon and his 10-year-old sister, Caitlyn, will be making the trip to Glasgow. Lucas is in year 11 at Wingham High and Caitlyn is in year four at St Josephs Primary School, Wingham.
Both are members of the Manning Valley Pipes and Drums and were taught by members of the band. They have both since had tutoring online from specialised tutors in Victoria.
Each playing member funds their own travel arrangements. With added expenses for drum hire for international events, travel and entry fees, band members rely on fundraising events to assist.
This year's major event is a Scottish Ceilidh in Tamworth on May 18.
Originally the word Ceilidh (kay-lee) descended from the Gaelic word for "gathering" or "party", however these days when people think of a ceilidh, they think of a fun filled night of dancing, good Scottish music, good food and great company.
The May 18 event will be held at the Paceway Pavilion, Showground Road, Tamworth and attendees are invited to "tartan up".
The NSW Highlanders will perform along with the Tamworth pipe band, highland dancers, small pipes display, a truly Scottish Raffle, a three course Scottish dinner and "the Address to the Haggis". Tickets are limited and available now on Ticketebo.com.au
The NSW Highlanders pipe band will also attend the Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival on Saturday, June 1 and The Aberdeen Highland Games in the Hunter Valley on Saturday, July 6.
The NSW Highlanders Pipe Band has its origins in Wingham in 2007. Members of Wingham Services Club Pipes and Drums, a pipe band that had been operating since 1976, were looking for better opportunities from the pipe band world. This band did not, at the time, have sufficient members to be able to compete in pipe band contests.
Pipe major, Reay Edge and secretary, Kay Murray suggested the band aim to compete in the 2008 World Pipe Band Championships so the band could attract new members.
Kay contacted the pipe major of Coffs Coast Pipes and Drums, Ray Ellington and he and fellow band members accepted the invitation to compete in the 2008 world championships with Wingham members.
Soon members of other bands, Tamworth District Pipe Band, Armidale Pipe Band and Mine Workers, became involved. Additional players from Manning Valley, Port Macquarie, Blacktown, Sydney Thistle, Newcastle and Hornsby pipe bands have since joined.
A name was needed for the composite band and the New South Wales Highlanders Pipe Band was born.
The aim of the band was to become a recognised representative pipe band, take up the responsibilities of the competition band and establish a support network between country pipe bands of NSW.
Since 2007, many members from pipe bands across NSW and guests from Queensland and Tasmania have joined this band to compete locally and overseas.
With many fundraising events, band members now have their own kilts, using the NSW Scottish Rifleman's Regiment tartan.
The NSW Highlanders have competed in many competitions in Scotland, including the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow 2008, 2011 and 2014, New Zealand pipe band championships in 2016 and the NSW pipe band championships, Queensland pipe band championships and Australian Pipe band championships regularly since forming in 2008.
Band enquiries to Steve 0428 416 048 or Geoff 0416 233 882.
