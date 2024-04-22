Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Highlanders prepare to compete at world pipe band titles

By Staff Reporters
April 22 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Highlanders Pipe Band, which owes its origins to the Wingham Pipes and Drums, is travelling to Scotland for the World Pipe Band Championships later this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.