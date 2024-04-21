Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News
Council

Help shape the future of the Mid-Coast

By Staff Reporters
April 21 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents have the opportunity to shape the strategic direction of the region by reviewing the MidCoast Council Community Strategic Plan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.