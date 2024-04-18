Artists 'on the road again' with touring grants

Musicians in the Mid-Coast are encouraged to pack their bags and get on the road, taking advantage of the Sound NSW Touring and Travel Fund.
The $2 million program offers quick response grants of up to $2500 per person for domestic activity and $7500 per person for international activity.
"This is a fabulous opportunity for our local regional artists to reach international audiences, which is extremely exciting for those who are yet to play for tourists from overseas," local musician Matt Zarb said.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson is encouraging artists to start the planning now.
"Touring gives artists an opportunity to connect with fans from across the state, helping build their career while offering their artistry to new and unique audiences," Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said.
"From Jimmy Barnes to INXS, Troy Cassar-Daley to Ashleigh Dallas, every iconic Australian artist has earned their stripes on tour, playing in venues along the Eastern Seaboard and throughout inland NSW.
"Having artists tour our regional towns and cities also adds vibrancy to the cultural makeup of our state and gives audiences across the state access to new experiences.
"If you meet all eligibility criteria, you will receive funding, this is a non-competitive grant. Get in early and apply now before the funding is exhausted."
Applications for the Sound NSW Touring and Travel Fund are open now and will close on May 20, or until the funding is exhausted.
For more information and eligibility, visit www.nsw.gov.au/departments-and-agencies/sound-nsw.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.