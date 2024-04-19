Anzac Day in the Lansdowne Valley

Unfortunately, there will not be an Anzac ceremony in Coopernook this year on Anzac Day.
If anyone is wanting to lay a wreath or just attend the Cenotaph, the flag will be lowered to half-mast and raised again at 5.45am on Anzac Day.
The Coopernook Public school will be holding an Anzac Day ceremony after school resumes, on Tuesday, April 30. All are invited to attend.
Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club is conducting the Lansdowne community Anzac Service again this year.
The Dawn Service will be held at 4.45am followed with breakfast. A gold coin donation would be appreciated. The Main Service will be held at 11am. Anyone intending to march are asked to form up at the club at 10.50am. David Freeman will conduct both services.
A barbecue lunch will be available following the main service. Two-up will be played at 1pm.
Students from Lansdowne Public School and Upper Lansdowne Public School will attend and take part in the march. The schools have both done some beautiful Anzac art works which are on display at the club.
The closing date is fast approaching for entries to be included in the Lansdowne Community Hall Art Exhibition which is being held on Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19 in the hall.
Entries must be in by 5pm on Friday, May 3. This is the fifth year of the exhibition and it has been getting bigger and better each year along with the prize money growing as well.
Contact Rhonda Hardes on 0418 920 984 or email her on rhardes@bigpond.net.au, or Louise Green on 0439 594 754.
The next Lansdowne Community Resilience meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 6.30pm. Come along and voice your opinion on how we can come together to form strategies so that we are ready to cope with future disasters such as floods, bushfires and any other disasters that could arise in our community. The meeting will be held in the Lansdowne Community Hall.
Lansdowne Fishing Club will have their next weekend outing on May 4 and 5. Target fish will be whiting and snapper.
