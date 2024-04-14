Massive March for Marine Rescue

March was a busy month for Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry with volunteers attending 13 search and rescue missions.
Along the Mid North coast, Forster Tuncurry had the highest number of emergency responses of the nine units followed by Port Macquarie, with nine, and Crowdy Harrington and Trial Bay each with eight.
State-wide crews undertook a March record of 515 missions with 115 of those conducted between Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said four of the service's six regions (Greater Sydney, Mid North Coast, Illawarra and Monaro) also experienced their busiest March ever.
"Across the state our volunteers safely returned almost 1200 people to shore with our Sydney region being the busiest with 538 people returned to shore," he said.
He said 168 of last month's record search and rescue missions were emergency responses.
"Unfortunately we are still seeing too many boaters and their vessels succumb to mechanical, fuel and battery issues with 60 per cent of responses last month for these three preventable issues," he said.
Commissioner Barrell said more than 8500 boaters Logged On with Marine Rescue NSW in March while the service's skilled radio operators managed almost 26,000 radio calls including six MAYDAYs and six PAN PANs.
"Logging On via the free Marine Rescue NSW app or VHF marine channel 16 ensures that our dedicated volunteers keep watch for boaters and that we are monitoring their safe return.
"With a fortnight remaining in the official boating season, we are asking boaters to make sure they plan and prepare before hitting the water.
"Boaters need to ensure that their vessel is in good working order with the correct safety equipment on board and enough fuel with some in reserve before heading out," Commissioner Barrell said.
Marine Rescue NSW historical March search and rescue state-wide data
March 2024 - new state record, 515 search and rescue missions including 168 emergency responses with 1,157 people safely returned to shore.
March 2023 - 427 search and rescue missions including 128 emergency responses with 923 people safely returned to shore.
March 2022 - 269 search and rescue missions including 85 emergency responses with 515 people safely returned to shore.
March 2021 - 278 search and rescue missions including 66 emergency responses with 571 people safely returned to shore.
March 2020 - 214 search and rescue missions including 561 emergency responses with 448 people safely returned to shore.
