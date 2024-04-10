The Golden Oldies gather at Club Taree for April lunch

New members are always welcome, so anyone over the age of 50 years young and a member of Club Taree can join the Golden Oldies for meal (at their own cost) and enjoy a day out once a month. For more information, contact: president Judy Woods, phone 6550 0064; vice president Denise Karlson, 6551 0238; secretary Vicky Atkins, 0499 515 052; treasurer Virginia De Wright, 0448 569 127 or publicity officer, Belinda Reeves, 0413 967 065.