NRL stars visit Chatham High and Taree High students for 'State of Mind'

A game of footy may not be a matter of life or death, but there are times when reaching out to a teammate might changes the course of a life.
This week, students from Chatham and Taree high schools have participated in the National Rugby League (NRL) mental health support program, State of Mind.
The State of Mind program provides education and ongoing support to grassroots clubs to help reduce the stigma around mental illness and encourage those who need help to reach out.
Developed in partnership with Lifeline, Kids Helpline, headspace and the Black Dog Institute, the program is delivered in conjunction with NSW Police.
About 150 students in total attended the sessions held at Chatham High School on Monday, April 8, and then again the following day at the Taree PCYC for the Taree High students.
Former NRL players Ben Roberts and Joel Thompson were on hand speaking with students about their own personal journeys, passing on strategies for dealing with stress while emphasising the importance of reaching out for help when needed.
Following the sitdown presentation the two rugby league stars took the students outside for some passing drills that helped keep the atmosphere fresh and lively while providing a chance to implement their discussion points into a working "on-field" scenario.
It's great that the NRL and all these other sporting organisations now understand the importance of assisting with mental health and, through a love of sport, sometimes that's the best way of delivering the message- Manning Great Lakes Police District's detective inspector Paul Quigg
Coordinating the program locally is detective inspector Paul Quigg of Manning Great Lakes Police District, who said that the workshops went very well for those attending.
"It was excellent, very well received and the kids asked a lot of questions regarding mental health," inspector Quigg said.
"Ben and Joel spoke about their life experiences, about mental health, and how everybody at some stage goes through difficult times and the importance of not bottling it up."
In addition to his 35 years with NSW Police and involvement in a host of youth focused programs, detective inspector Quigg has previously been a member of the coaching staff of the West Tigers NRL club as well as a lower grade player with the Western Suburbs Magpies.
"It's great that the NRL and all these other sporting organisations now understand the importance of assisting with mental health and, through a love of sport, sometimes that's the best way of delivering the message," detective inspector Quigg said.
Lifeline 13 11 14
beyondblue 1300 22 4636
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
