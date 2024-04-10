Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

NRL stars visit Chatham High and Taree High students for 'State of Mind'

By Rick Kernick
April 11 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A game of footy may not be a matter of life or death, but there are times when reaching out to a teammate might changes the course of a life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.