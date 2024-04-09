Section of Old Bar Road closed for a day

A section of Old Bar Road will be closed off to traffic on Thursday, April 11, 2024 to allow for important work to be undertaken.
Detours will be in place using Wyden Street, Forrest Lane and Saltwater Road to minimise disruption to motorists, however delays should be expected.
The area is undergoing a major road reconstruction and part of the works involves relocating a section of existing water main.
Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and obey road signage and direction given at the site.
The road is expected to be closed between 9am and 2pm on Thursday, April 11, weather permitting.
This project is funded by the NSW government in association with MidCoast Council as part of the Regional Housing Fund Accelerated Infrastructure and $100 million road upgrade package.
