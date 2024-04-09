LA bound: Andrea Rowsell Academy of Dance troupe to dazzle at Disneyland

An giddy group of dancers will soon be boarding a plane to Los Angeles to take part in a parade in Disneyland in the City of Angels.
A group of 16 girls from Andrea Rowsell Academy of Dance is leaving for the USA on Tuesday, April 16. A last dress rehearsal and performance for families was held on Sunday, April 7.
It's the third time a troupe from Andrea Rowsell Dance Academy has been invited to perform in the Disneyland parade at Universal Studios, and this time, it's a trip that was a long time coming.
"This one was meant to happen the COVID year, actually, and we had to obviously postpone, so there's some very excited children that have waited a very long time for this!" dance teacher, Andrea Rowsell said.
And it's a lot of preparation. To be asked to perform in the parade, dance schools must send audition tapes and, once accepted, continuously send costumes and videos so organisers are certain the schools is meeting requirements and the performance will be up to standard.
Rehearsals have been more vigorous that would be normal, as the girls will be dancing for 20 minutes non-stop, requiring a lot of stamina.
"Dancing for 20 minutes and performing to the crowd when you're not used to it is pretty exhausting," Andrea said.
While in LA, as well as performing at the Disneyland parade, the girls will be taking some Disney workshops, and dance workshops at a school in Hollywood.
"Cast members from some of the Disney performances will take the kids for some classes and give them some insight into a little bit more of Disney and what they could be doing one day, maybe," Andrea said.
That's not to say the dancers will not be given time to be tourists. They get a five-day pass for Disneyland and a day at Universal Studios, and time to be sightseers with their families.
"I think the kids are pretty excited just to spend as much time in the Disney parks as they can," Andrea said.
But, of course, it's the dancing that is the purpose of the trip.
"It's a memory they're going to have forever. They're never going to forget their time that they did this."
