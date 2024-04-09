Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

LA bound: Andrea Rowsell Academy of Dance troupe to dazzle at Disneyland

Updated April 11 2024 - 10:45am, first published April 9 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An giddy group of dancers will soon be boarding a plane to Los Angeles to take part in a parade in Disneyland in the City of Angels.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.