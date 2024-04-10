Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Town house damaged by fire at Old Bar

By Ian Dimmock
April 10 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fire commenced in the upper level of a town house in Hall Street, Old Bar last Saturday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.