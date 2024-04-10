Town house damaged by fire at Old Bar

A fire commenced in the upper level of a town house in Hall Street, Old Bar last Saturday afternoon.
The owner and occupier, well known Old Bar retired electrician, Bob Galvin, was in the upper level when there was a power failure. After this, his pedestal fan caught fire.
He carried the fan out to the exterior, however the plastic had commenced to melt and dripped onto the carpet which then caught fire.
Fire engulfed the upper level, causing the roof to collapse. Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Brigade attended and managed to prevent the fire spreading to adjoining buildings and extinguished the blaze. The lower level suffered smoke and water damage.
Manning Great Lakes Police Duty Officer, Inspector Paul Quigg, advises that no person was injured and there are no suspicious circumstances. At the time of providing this advice, Insp Quigg stated that initial forensic investigations are suggesting that the pedestal fan was the cause of the fire.
A senseless act of vandalism has recently occurred in Old Bar.
One of the five relatively newly installed AEDs (Automatic External Defibrillators) at the front of Lauder's Car Park was dislodged from its foundations.
If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers or Taree Police.
The first monthly morning tea was held at Club Old Bar recently. There was a big turnout of the wider sub-branch members and their families giving another opportunity to bolster social inclusion and improving mental health.
The next sub-branch meeting will be next Thursday, April 18 at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall at 6.45pm.
Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch will be donating time for the fundraiser at the tavern for the tragic passing of the little boy Oliver Koch. It's this Sunday, April 14 from 1pm to 5pm and members will be providing some games for the children.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.