Man airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after serious fall

A man has been airlifted from Taree to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle after he had a serious fall.
About 4.30pm on Saturday, April 6, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to Taree.
A man in his 70s had suffered a serious fall.
He was treated by paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team for head and pelvic injuries before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
