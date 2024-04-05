Initial minor flood warning for Gloucester and Manning rivers

While there was an initial flood watch in place since Thursday afternoon, a flood warning has now been issued for parts of the Manning and Gloucester rivers by the Bureau of Meteorology.
Minor flooding is possible at Gloucester, Wingham, Taree and Croki Wharf from Friday evening into Saturday.
Rainfall totals of up to 120 mm have been observed in the Manning and Gloucester River catchments since 9am Thursday.
Further heavy rainfall is forecast through the catchments for the remainder of Friday and into Saturday.
With the forecast rainfall, further rises are possible from Saturday at some locations. This situation is being closely monitored, and warnings will be updated as required.
The Manning River at Wingham may reach the minor flood level (4.90 m) Saturday morning with forecast rainfall.
The Manning River at Taree may reach the minor flood level (1.80 m) Saturday morning with forecast rainfall.
The Manning River at Croki Wharf may reach the minor flood level (1.50 m) late Saturday morning with forecast rainfall.
Minor flooding may occur along the Gloucester River.
The Gloucester River at Gloucester may peak around the minor flood level (4.30m) overnight Friday into Saturday with forecast rainfall.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
* NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au
* RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com
* Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/midnorth.shtml
* Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
* Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/
* BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW
