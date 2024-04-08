Soil super heroes workshop

A soil restoration course, focusing on soil biodiversity and ecology, will be held on an eco tourism property in Topi Topi, near Forster.
The 80ha property, which runs Angus cattle, has a permanent conservation agreement over 40ha of forested hills.
Host, MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare private land conservation officer, Isabelle Strachan said the property was the perfect location to learn about how soil biota influence everything on the land.
The course will be conducted by passionate public speaker and science communicator, Sandra Tuszynska.
Dr Tuszynska (PhD) is an agricultural scientist, specialising in soil microbiology and ecology, with great respect for the microscopic life which supports all other life forms
The soil restoration course will focus on soil biodiversity and ecology to help land managers restore soil ecosystems.
Dr Tuszynska hopes to inspire others to restore soils back to life and ensure regeneration of biodiversity, food production and climate balance, so life can thrive again on our precious planet.
"Come and join us to learn about how soil holds the majority of earth's biodiversity, driving nutrient and water cycles, feeding plants, us and all other life forms," Ms Strachan said.
The event is free for all landholders in the Mid-Coast area, Landcare members and volunteers, but a small fee may be charged for others (consultants, external staff, out of area industry professionals etc), at the discretion of MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare Inc.
The workshop will be held at Myall High farm, Topi Topi on Wednesday, May 1 from 9am-3pm.
