Service clubs to host New Year's Eve celebrations in Taree

Taree's New Year's Eve fireworks display has now been taken over by the Combined Service Clubs of Taree after MidCoast Council decided to no longer host the event.
At the recent MidCoast Council meeting on Wednesday, March 20, councillors accepted a motion that recommended passing the responsibility of hosting the event back to the community.
The Combined Service Clubs of Taree including Rotary, Lions and Quota will take control of Manning's yearly event.
The combined group already has extensive experience running similar events, together and individually, including music and market days, Carols by Candlelight, TasteFest and Australia Day celebrations.
The Rotary Club of Taree on the Manning already host music and child friendly entertainment, food and non-alcoholic drinks stalls for New Years Eve celebrations in Taree. Now the combined service clubs will incorporate community market stalls, and of course the important fireworks display itself.
MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin said it was a good result for everyone and council were looking at doing the same with the Forster-Tuncurry celebration.
"Holding events like these are not within council's core responsibilities and we have listened to the community who have said that's what we should focus on delivering," she explained.
"So, the decision was made to call for expressions of interest from community groups to take over the running of the events in both Taree and Forster.
"We're glad to announce we received very strong applications for the Taree celebration and that will go back to the community from this coming New Year's.
"Unfortunately, we didn't receive the same response for Forster-Tuncurry so council will continue to host that event for another year with the hope we will receive a suitable application in the meantime."
Cr Pontin said she hoped the Forster-Tuncurry community would rally behind the idea.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.