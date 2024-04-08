Manning River Times
Council

Service clubs to host New Year's Eve celebrations in Taree

By Staff Reporters
April 8 2024 - 12:00pm
Taree's New Year's Eve fireworks display has now been taken over by the Combined Service Clubs of Taree after MidCoast Council decided to no longer host the event.

