Strike up conversation with councillors and senior council staff

MidCoast Council senior staff and councillors are getting ready to strike up a conversation with anyone wanting to have a chat.
During the next two months MidCoast Council will hold its annual Community Conversation sessions across 15 locations, from Lansdowne in the north to Hawks Nest in the south and west to Gloucester and Stroud.
The series of "conversations" will give residents a chance to meet and chat with senior council staff and councillors.
At the same time, council staff will present information.
With local government elections scheduled to be held later this year, these Community Conversations will be the only opportunity for this council to hold the sessions for 2024.
Mayor Claire Pontin said the Community Conversations were part of council's commitment to continually improving service delivery.
"These sessions allow us to hear directly from community members," Cr Pontin said.
"They also provide an opportunity for the community to better understand the work of local government," she said.
"Council plays a big role in our daily lives, so there's a lot to be gained from coming along."
There's no need to book.
Simply turn up on the day at the location most convenient for you - and let your friends and family know it's on.
For more information, visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/community-conversations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.