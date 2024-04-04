Police operation results in multiple arrests in Taree and Purfleet

Four men have been charged over a range of various offences following an operation led by the Manning/Great Lakes Police District Proactive Crime Team.
The men were arrested on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
From 6am on Wednedsay, Manning/Great Lakes Police - assisted by the Dog Unit and Northern Region's UTAH and High-Risk Offender Domestic Violence Team - attended multiple properties in the Taree area searching for individuals wanted by police for alleged offences relating to domestic violence, property offences including break and enters, and assaults.
A 20-year-old man was arrested in Purfleet. Police allege that during the man's arrest and subsequent charging, seven police officers were assaulted. A 22-year-old man was also arrested after allegedly hindering police during the arrest.
Both were taken to Taree Police Station where the younger man was charged with seven counts of assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, and an outstanding warrant was executed for three counts of contravening an apprehended violence order,, inmate escape/attempt to escape from lawful custody, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, and common assault (domestic violence).
The older man was charged with hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty and breach of bail.
They both appeared before Taree Local Court on Wednesday. The younger man was formally refused bail to appear before Taree court on Tuesday, April 16, while the older man was granted strict conditional bail to appear before Taree court on Monday, May 13.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at a property on Fisher Street, Taree. He was taken to Taree Police Station where he was charged with common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, robbery in company, specially aggravated enter dwelling with intent wound, possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic), and possess prohibited drug.
He appeared before Taree Local Court yesterday on Wednesday, where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Monday, June 3.
A 40-year-old man was arrested at a property on Valerie Street, Taree. He was taken to Taree Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence), and contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic). He appeared before Taree Local Court on Wednesday where he was granted strict conditional bail to appear before the same court on Thursday, August 15.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.