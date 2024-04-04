Old Bar ambulance station officially opened

The first ambulance station in Old Bar has been officially opened.
Although open and operational since December 1, 2023, the officially opening event was on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
The station features internal parking for up to four emergency ambulance vehicles, relief accommodation for paramedics, administrative offices, logistics and storage areas, an internal wash bay and staff parking.
Member for Myall Lakes Tanya Thompson was present at the event.
"This new station will significantly enhance the working environment for our paramedics, and I am excited to see it officially open," Mrs Thompson said.
"Old Bar ambulance station was designed with input from local paramedics. It provides a high-quality base, ensuring that our paramedics are equipped to meet current and future demand for emergency care in our region.
"It also means that the Old Bar community can be sure their healthcare needs will be met in emergency situations."
The Old Bar ambulance station complements the recently established ambulance station in Forster and the refurbishments at Taree and Bulahdelah stations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.