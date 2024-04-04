Minor flooding possible for parts of the Mid-Coast

The Bureau of Meteorology has provided early warning of possible flooding for parts of the Mid-Coast region.
Minor flooding is possible for the Manning River, Gloucester River, Myall River and Wallis Lakes from Friday (April 5, 2024) into the weekend.
The flood watch was issued at 1.30pm on Thursday, April 4.
A coastal trough is forecast to deepen and potentially develop into a low-pressure system between Friday and Saturday. The trough is forecast to move towards the south coast by late Saturday bringing widespread rainfall.
This weather pattern poses an increased high risk of flash flooding and storm damage from additional embedded thunderstorms within the predicted rainfall.
NSW SES urges residents and visitors in the region to review their flood plans and take precautions to protect themselves and their properties from the potential impacts of the extreme weather.
Flash flooding can occur anywhere at any time and affect roads, bridges, and crossings.
Storms and floods can also disrupt essential services such as electricity, phones, internet, water, and sewerage.
"We encourage the community to begin preparations for the wet weather ahead. By taking the time now to prepare your homes, check on your neighbours, stock up on essentials, and review your emergency plans, you can reduce the stress and anxiety caused by these unsettled weather events," SES chief superintendent Andrew Cribb, Northern Zone Commander, said.
"We also remind all residents and visitors to be careful with their travel plans and avoid driving through flood waters at all costs. Flash flooding is a serious threat, and any rescue is one too many.
"NSW SES members throughout the region are prepared and will be ready to assist the community when called upon".
For the latest flood and weather warnings see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings.
This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.
Severe Weather Warnings will be issued or updated if very heavy rain is forecast or observed.
FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au.
For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.
For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.
