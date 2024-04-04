Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News
Free

Minor flooding possible for parts of the Mid-Coast

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 4 2024 - 2:22pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bureau of Meteorology has provided early warning of possible flooding for parts of the Mid-Coast region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.