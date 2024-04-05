Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Improve your recycling know-how

By Staff Reporters
April 5 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The MidCoast Council Re-imagine Waste campaign is hosting drop-in sessions across the region, visiting libraries, shopping centres and markets next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.