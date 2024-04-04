Manning River Timessport
Jarrah heads to state championships with Hunter side

By Mick McDonald
April 5 2024 - 10:00am
VERSATILE Jarrah Butler from Wingham is one of just two girls selected in the Hunter under 11s rugby league side to play in the State PSSA championships in June.

