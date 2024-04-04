Jarrah heads to state championships with Hunter side

VERSATILE Jarrah Butler from Wingham is one of just two girls selected in the Hunter under 11s rugby league side to play in the State PSSA championships in June.
This followed trials held in Newcastle where Jarrah was a member of the Manning team. Jarrah has been named as the dummy half.
"I was fairly happy with the way I played (at the trials,)'' Jarrah said.
"But I wasn't sure if I would make the team or not.''
Jarrah is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
The other girl in the side is from Newcastle. The squad will be required to train in Newcastle leading into the state championships.
Jarrah isn't sure about her chances of making the NSW team to be named following the titles, but says she will be giving it her best efforts.
She divides her time on the footy field and the athletics track, while also playing league tag and touch football.
A member of the Taree Athletics Club, Jarrah had a strong meet at the regional titles held in sweltering conditions in Tamworth in February.
She finished with three gold medals, winning the 80m hurdles, 100m and 200m, as well as a silver in the junior 4 x 100m relay and a bronze in the high jump. She trains with the athletic club on Fridays while she also tries to get a couple of sessions in earlier in the week.
Jarrah has also been named in the Northern Eagles representative touch team and will be off to yet another state event later this month in Mudgee.
She plays in the Wingham and Taree junior competitions and is a middle in representative teams.
Jarrah started playing rugby league in the under sixes with the Wingham Tigers.
She plays under 12s with the Tigers in the Group Three junior competition, even though she is eligible for under 11s. Jarrah was just nine when she turned out for Wingham's under 12 girls' side a couple of years back. While Jarrah has gained representative honours as a dummy half, she admits to being a frustrated fullback.
"I'd like to have a go there one day,'' she said.
Here, Jarrah reasons, she will have more room to move and might be able to make more advantage of her speed.
But while she shows talent in a number of sports, Jarrah says rugby league is her preferred option.
"Everything,'' she quickly replied when asked what she likes about the game.
However, she's content to play as many sports as possible at the moment, happy in the fact that they don't overlap too much.
One day she wants to play in the NRLW.
"That would be great,'' she said.
Jarrah attends Wingham Public School and turns 11 next week.
