The easiest way to remember what to do about daylight saving

It's time to turn back the clocks as daylight saving comes to an end.
After enjoying longer days during summer many Aussies will get an extra hour of sleep with the end of daylight saving at 3am on April 7.
Many people use the saying "spring forward, fall (autumn) back" to remember which way to wind the clock twice a year.
But it still won't help you change the time on your microwave oven.
The change will affect people in the ACT, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania
While digital clocks usually adjust automatically, analog clocks will need to be wound back an hour.
It means the ACT, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania will move into the Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) zone while South Australia will return to Australian Central Standard Time (ACST).
There will be no change for those in Western Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory which do not use daylight savings.
Daytime hours will continue to reduce until Australia's shortest day, the winter solstice on June 21.
Daylight saving begins again in spring on October 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.