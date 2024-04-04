Nimoy is a well behaved and affectionate kitty needing a forever home

It doesn't take a trained professional to see this gorgeous boy, Nimoy, is the perfect all-rounder.
Whether you are looking for a kitty companion who is playful, curious, smoochy or sweet, this six- month-old lad has it all.
Nimoy is an inquisitive and adventurous busy bee; always on the move and interested in the world around him.
Although he enjoys spending time investigating his surroundings, he is an attentive boy who will come to you when called.
He absolutely loves a classic head pat and will reward you with loud purring to let you know you're on his good side.
He loves for you to initiate a game; favourites are ball playing and the occasional somersaulting (him, not you).
Nimoy was found as a stray in Forster by a concerned member of the public and brought to Sweet Pea Animal Rescue. He wasn't microchipped.
He has now completed his compulsory impound time and has started to settle in well to his new surroundings. He is now ready for adoption and is eagerly waiting for his loving and caring forever family to come and meet him.
Nimoy is only young and is in great health. He is a very happy boy who has now been desexed, microchipped, vaccinated and treated with all parasitic preventatives.
His adoption fee is $250 which contributes towards the cost of his care to date. Contact Sweet Pea Animal Rescue on 6555 2555.
