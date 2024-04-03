Tinonee Topics: Take a trip down memory lane during school holidays

With the school holidays just around the corner, why not "take a trip down memory lane" and visit Tinonee Historical Society's Museum and see what we have in our various collections.
I am sure the young ones would be interested to see what is on display and the entry fee is very reasonable. Adults $6, Concession $5 and primary school age children $1. Opening hours are 10am-2pm Tuesday/Wednesday and Friday and we are open most Saturdays from 12.30pm-3.30pm, or you can phone 6553 1571 to check to see if we are open.
Manning Valley Historical Society have set the date for their 2024 Diggers Ball that is proudly supported By Wingham RSL Sub-branch, for Saturday, April 13 at the historic Wingham Memorial Town Hall commencing at 6pm for a 6.30pm start.
A supper will be provided in the ticket cost of $50 per person and it will be BYO drinks.
The event is a double celebration firstly marking 100 years since the official opening of the Wingham Memorial Town Hall and secondly acknowledging the 50th Anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
Tickets can be purchased at Wingham Museum, Bass 'n' Blues, Taree or Ashlea Road Boutique, Wingham.
Dress is formal, smart casual, dress uniform and medals can be worn.
I remember John and I going to the Digger's Ball some years ago and it packed with dancers and a good time was had by all.
Congratulations and belated best wishes to friend Mrs Elaine Crossman who had a special birthday on Good Friday, March 29. I was told by her daughter Carolyn that in her long lifetime, Elaine's birthday has only fallen four times on a Good Friday.
John and I took a drive through Taree out to Cundletown, and saw a farmer busy making many round balls of hay before we turned down the road to the airport and headed towards Lansdowne. It had been a long time since I have been out that way and everywhere was looking lush and green. We made it to Upper Lansdowne, past the local hall, the primary school and the Anglican Church.
On the way back we got held up by a lady farmer trying to get her cow back into the paddock, which she did successfully. Wishing her a happy Easter, we returned to Taree then onto Wingham and home. The mountain scenery was great and I took a number of photos on my camera to remind me of the day's outing.
We were blessed with good weather this Easter and I hope everyone was able to enjoy themselves. John and I didn't do anything special but I was able to catch up via telephone with daughter Fiona In Townsville, son Andrew, Sharona and the grandchildren also in Queensland along with my brother on Bribie and my bridesmaid and cousin also in Queensland along with other family members in Victoria and locally.
