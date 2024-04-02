Apprentice hoops have a big day out at the Taree races

APPRENTICE jockeys Anna Roper and Shae Wilkes took advantage of quality mounts at the Manning Valley Race Club meeting on Tuesday, winning three races between them.
Roper, who recently claimed the Racing NSW Rising Star Series title, delivered on Browned Off in the Grahame Moran Maiden Plate over 1250 metres and Pee Dee in the Nick Gates Benchmark 58 Handicap over the same distance.
And Wilkes saluted on Sixspeed in the Kasey Brown Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1400 metres for her father, Taree trainer Wayne Wilkes.
Punters would have been mostly happy with those results, since Pee Dee ($3) and Sixspeed ($2.80) each started as favourite and Browned Off was also well in the market at $4.80.
It was the second Taree meeting in a row at which female apprentices have had a big day, after they won five of the eight races there on March 26.
Shae Wilkes rode a winner at both meetings, each time for her father, and their combination has quickly become a force to be reckoned with on the Mid North Coast.
Wilkes, 24, only began riding in races at Tuncurry on March 2 and she has already had four winners from just 18 rides - including three in combination with her dad.
Seven different trainers had winners on Tuesday's seven-race card. Roper was the only jockey to score multiple wins.
