Club Taree Golden Oldies meet for lunch

The next Club Taree Golden Oldies luncheon will be held on Monday, April 8 at Club Taree, 121 Wingham Road, Taree.
Doors open at 10am, with members to be seated by 10.45am for the organised entertainment.
Entertainment for this month will be provided by singer/musician Heath.
New members are always welcome, so anyone over the age of 50 years young and a member of Club Taree can join the Golden Oldies for meal (at their own cost of $14) and enjoy a day out once a month.
For more information, contact: president Judy Woods, phone 6550 0064; vice president Denise Karlson, 6551 0238; secretary Vicky Atkins, 0499 515 052; treasurer Virginia De Wright, 0448 569 127 or publicity officer, Belinda Reeves, 0413 967 065.
