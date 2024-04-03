Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Club Taree Golden Oldies meet for lunch

By Staff Reporters
April 3 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The next Club Taree Golden Oldies luncheon will be held on Monday, April 8 at Club Taree, 121 Wingham Road, Taree.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.