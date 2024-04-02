Jonathon Craig-Dobson stars in St George's grand final victory

WINGHAM product Jonathon Craig-Dobson was named the Benaud Medal winner as player of the match in the NSW Premier Cricket grand final after playing a starring role in St George's win over Manly.
Craig-Dobson took nine wickets for the game, including a second innings haul of 6/51 in St George's nine wicket victory. He also scored 36 not out to help Saints overhaul Manly's moderate first innings tally.
He played junior and senior cricket for Wingham, progressing to A-grade before moving to Sydney. Craig-Dobson was a member of Wingham's premiership winning A-grade side in 2012/13.
St George captain Nick Stapleton won the toss and sent Manly into bat in the grand final played at Cricket Central.
Craig-Dobson took 3/31 from 13 overs as Manly struggled to make 140.
However, St George was in trouble in the run chase at 6/102 at one point. Batting seven, Craig-Dobson scored an invaluable 36 not out as the tail wagged. He faced 111 deliveries and hit three boundaries to help Saints to a tally of 209.
He then ripped through the Manly top order, although he took some punishment from NSW Sheffield Shield batter Ollie Davies, who played a lone hand, scoring 105 from 65 balls, smashing eight boundaries and seven sixes. Craig-Dobson finished with 6/51 from 10.2 overs. Manly made 183.
Saints then lost one wicket in scoring the required 10 runs for victory.
"Congratulations on a dominant season. Enjoy the fruits of your endeavours! First grade premiers...fantastic,'' Jon Jobson, another Manning product and a St George hall of famer posted on the club's Facebook page.
In 18 games this season St George won 16, with one draw and a loss.
