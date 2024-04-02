Stations of the Cross - a moving event at Old Bar

Stations of the Cross at Old Bar at Our Lady of Fatima church on Good Friday was held inside due to the threat of inclement weather.
Attendance was down on previous years but, as usual, it was a very moving event, hosted by the Catholic congregation with readers from the Anglican congregation contributing.
An Interbranch Sport and Recreation Day was recently held under the RSL Sport and Recreation Program, this time involving ten pin bowling.
Congratulations to Gloucester sub-branch who took home the trophy. Old Bar sub-branch had more than 40 participants, which was a fantastic effort.
The next event on the horizon is a lawn bowls interbranch challenge organised by Bulahdelah RSL sub-branch at the Bulahdelah Bowling Club on Friday, April 12 from 10am.
