Milligan looks for more success with consistent Santatime

Santatime was so impressive in winning at Taree last week that trainer Glen Milligan thought it made complete sense to back him up at the Manning Valley Race Club meeting there on Tuesday.
And the bookmakers agree that early April, on top of late March, could be time for Santatime as well, because TAB Fixed Odds lists him as the clear, $2.80 favourite for the Murray Doust Class 1 & Maiden Plate over 1600 metres.
"Santatime pulled up terrific after his win last week and this is a winnable race for him again, so the idea is to go while the going's good," Milligan said.
"He's drawn wide again like he was last week, but hopefully that won't get in the way. I expect him to run really well."
The three-year-old gelding was having only his fourth race start when he broke through for his maiden win. He sat three wide, but with cover and apprentice jockey Teighan Worsnop was able to get him to settle down nicely.
Santatime raced clear at the top of the straight for a good win and appreciated the increase in distance to 1600 metres, which Milligan said pre-race he would.
Milligan also expects Bob's Last One ($3.10 favourite) to be hugely competition for him in the Corey Brown Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1000 metres.
"Good win first-up from a spell on a heavy track at Kempsey," the trainer said. "He's ready to run another big race."
