Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wilkes family combination set to strike at Taree races

By Greg Pritchard
April 1 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE new trainer-jockey combination of Wayne Wilkes and his daughter Shae is set to strike again at the Taree race meeting on Tuesday when they combine with three runners - including two that are prominent in the betting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.