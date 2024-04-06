Harrison Carle makes his powerboat debut, with help from his friends

NINE-year-old Harrison Carle was a bit nervous about making his racing debut in the J3 class at Taree Aquatic Powerboat Club's Easter Spectacular.
He hails from a powerboat family - his great granddad, Alan 'Bindy' Carle was a pioneer of the sport on the Manning, while his granddad, Murray, had a long involvement. The Carle clan turned out in force for the spectacular while huge crowds lined up on riverboat vantage points to watch the two day program.
"Harrison was a bit apprehensive before the racing started,'' powerboat club official John Clark explained.
"It's a big thing, jumping in a boat with all those people there.''
So he got by with a little help from his friends and fellow junior drivers Ben Wright and Jake Clark.
"Ben and Jake took Harrison around the course in their boats, either side of him,'' John explained.
"They both helped him out over the weekend and he went from being very nervous to being more than confident by the end of the weekend.''
The J1 is a six horse power class for drivers aged 8 to 10.
Harrison eventually finished second overall in the class.
There were eight drivers in the J3 class, the 15 horse power class for drivers 12 to 16.
"It was a great weekend for junior racing,'' John said.
"And Harrison will remember his first meeting for the rest of his life.''
