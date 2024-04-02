Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Wingham team takes honours in Easter bowls tournament

By Jim Gillogly
April 2 2024 - 1:00pm
WITH the green in top condition and the surrounds well manicured Wingham Sporties Easter bowls tournament went like 'clockwork' thanks to Lillian and Barry.

