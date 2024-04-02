Wingham team takes honours in Easter bowls tournament

WITH the green in top condition and the surrounds well manicured Wingham Sporties Easter bowls tournament went like 'clockwork' thanks to Lillian and Barry.
Friday and Saturday were the main days with eight rinks of triples played and many visitors enjoying the local hospitality.
Brian Carter from Wynnum Manly has been attending for 20 years and their their teams which included Jack Lyons of Newcastle came early and left late.
The Wingham team of Kiwi Matheson, Tom Moore and Laurie Mullen were overall winners. Terry and Mick Rowe with John Morton of Forster were runners-up.
Third were R Muir, D Reynolds and Jack Lyons while fourth went to Adam Lee, Roo Hancock and Col Watson.
M Poole, P Meyer and Denise Matheson were fifth.
The Peter Holden Memorial trophy for winning the most ends over the two days were the northern team led by R Muir.
Eight teams playing three games of 10 ends finalised the carnival which is the longest running event in this area.
Winners were Leonie Gilford, Claudia O'Donnell and Chris Willey with Dally Hammond, Shane Branch and Fred Zammit the runners up.
Third went to Robyn and Jim Gillogly playing with Noel McLeod of Manning Point.
