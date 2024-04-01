Police seeking public assistance to identify three people

Manning Great Lakes Police are seeking help from the public to identify three people.
Police have released CCTV images and are appealing for public assistance after multiple stealing offences in Taree and Wingham.
The first (pictured far let) is a female who may be able to assist with the investigation into stealing offences from various businesses in Taree in March 2024. Police event E80055513 relates to this incident.
The second (pictured centre) is a female who may be able to assist police in investigation of a stealing offence at a Taree business during February 2024. Police event E95915832 relates to this incident.
The third is a male who may be able to assist police regarding a stealing offence at a Wingham businesses in September 2023. Police event E93730320 relates to this incident.
Anyone with information about these incidents or the identity of these people is urged to contact Taree Police on 5594 8299 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Please quote the relevant police event number to police with any information.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
