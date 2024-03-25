Managing tracks, trails and erosion on conservation properties

Tracks and trails are an important dimension of good land management.
MidCoast 2 Tops Landcare Connection is holding a field day at North Arm Cove on Saturday, April 6 on managing tracks, trails and erosion on on conservation properties.
Learn how to manage access tracks and trails on properties with highly dispersive soils.
Erosion specialist Michael Barberie (Local Land Services) will explain best practice management in a range of situations including maintenance for erosion prevention, steep slope trails, paddock trails, bed level crossings, mitigating dam spillways and dam wall failure.
The field day is being held at Gooreengi Conservation Property, a large Biodiversity Conservation Trust owned property in North Arm Cove that has a diverse array of rare and threatened species, as well as a large segment of tidal saltmarsh/mangrove forest bordering the Port Stephens-Great Lakes Marine Park.
Gooreengi also has highly dispersive soils that complicate management of access across the property.
This your opportunity to visit a beautiful conservation property, learn about how to manage and maintain access on your land, and to network with like-minded landholders from our region.
The field day will run from 9am to 1pm and a light morning tea will be provided.
The event will involve considerable walking over rough tracks and paddocks and is only suitable for able-bodied people.
It is free for all landholders in the Mid Coast area, Landcare members and volunteers, but a fee will be charged for others (consultants, external staff).
This event is possible thanks to the shared work of the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust and Landcare NSW under the Private Land Conservation Matters project, supported locally by MidCoast Council.
