Art in the Vale's 'overwhelming' opening night

The organisers of Hannam Vale's 2024 Art in the Vale exhibition have an apology to make.
They were so overwhelmed with the attendance on opening night, they ran out of sparkling wine.
It won't happen again, promises Di Studdert, one of the organisers. There was plenty of food, of course, but the lack of bubbles was a tad embarrassing.
Needless to say, opening night and the exhibition were a huge success, raising more than $3800 which will go to the upkeep of the Hannam Vale Community Hall. More than 100 people attended the opening, about twice as many as last year.
The exhibition, which continued over the weekend of March 23 and 24, attracted exhibitors from a wide area.
The people's choice award was a very close competition, so close there were two winners and four artists not far from winning. Sharing the award were Sue Brook from Upper Lansdowne with her oil on canvas painting "Pool of Light" and Bernice Daher from Port Macquarie with her pen and ink work "Rain".
The Packers Prize went to talented artist Sally Nicol.
Next year organisers are considering taking bookings for opening night.
