Strong public support for Hugh McCrindle Medal for services to sport

THE Hugh McCrindle Medal for services to sport has attracted strong support going into the annual Manning Sport Awards night on Friday, April 5.
Nominations close this week for all award categories. The public has been asked to nominate candidates for the McCrindle Medal, the Kasey Brown Perpetual Junior Sportstar of the Year, all abilities sportstar of the year and the team of the year categories.
The Manning River Times (Ken McDonald Memorial) Sportstar of the Year will also be announced on April 5 at Club Taree, while Wingham-born champion jockey Corey Brown will be inducted into the Manning Valley Sporting Hall of Fame.
Award committee chairman Garry Stephen said there are seven nominations for the McCrindle Medal.
"The judges will have a tough time deciding that one,'' he said.
"But we're happy with the response to all the award categories.''
Manning Valley and Tigers Hockey Club stalwart Tony Lewis was the first winner of the McCrindle Medal. Mr McCrindle, a former general manager of Radio 2RE, was associated with a number of sports in Taree, principally hockey, cricket and golf. He is a past president of Taree Golf Club. Mr McCrindle was a long term chairman of the judging panel for the Times sport award.
There are five candidates for the sportstar of the year chosen by the sports award committee. They are Priya Bourke (hockey), Saffron Grass (football), Troy Lewis (sailing), Ca'Naan O'Donnell (boxing) and Lara Watts (hockey). The Times award has a history dating back to 1960.
While the sporting hall of fame was inaugurated in 2000 by the then Greater Taree City Council to coincide with the Sydney Olympics, it had been in recess since 2010. The sport award committee decided to resurrect it last year when squash great Kasey Brown was inducted.
Corey Brown, the dual-Melbourne Cup winning jockey, will be the 30th inductee. He will also be the first hall of fame member from the racing industry.
Details for ticketing for the evening can be obtained from the Manning Sports Awards Facebook page.
