Manning junior cricket and senior associations in merger negotiations

MANNING junior and senior cricket associations will continue to work towards a merger.
However, Manning senior association president Steve Campbell said this won't happen next season.
"We'll be looking more to 2025/26, there's a fair bit of work involved,'' he said.
The Mid North Coast senior and junior councils merged earlier this year.
"We'll have talks with Cricket NSW during the off-season to see what is required for our two associations,'' Mr Campbell said.
He pointed out that around half the members of the senior committee are also involved with the juniors.
"Making one association would certain cut down on the meetings people would have to attend,'' he said.
"We also think it would streamline the running of the seniors and juniors.''
