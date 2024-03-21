Final trial time for Wingham Tigers and Taree City Bulls

TAREE City Bulls and Wingham will both play trial games tomorrow Saturday leading into the start of the Group Three Rugby League season.
Club president Nigel Wallis expects this will be Taree's only hit out before the Bulls play Port Macquarie Sharks in the opening game of the season on Sunday, April 28 at Port Macquarie.
Christian Hazard starts his second season as captain-coach of the Bulls and the club reports strong numbers at pre-season training sessions.
Wingham will play the annual game against Dungowan Cowboys at Dungowan tomorrow.
Captain-coach Mitch Collins said a number of players are unavailable, adding that organising trials is a 'nightmare.'
However, he said under 18 player Kyle Marron will work the scrums tomorrow in the absence of regular half, Harry Lewis, who will miss the game.
Collins confirmed that former representative forward Nate Campbell won't be starting with the Tigers this year. Campbell is understood to be signing with Cessnock.
He was on Wingham's books last year but an ongoing Achilles injury limited his game time in the season-proper, although he did play in the elimination semi-final.
"(Prop) Aaron Groom's back from injury and that's going to be big for us,'' Collins said.
"Tim Bridge missed most of last season with injury, hopefully we'll have more luck with him this year.''
