Sweet little Buttercup is looking for love

Buttercup is a sweet, curious and inquisitive four-month-old tabby kitten.
This bundle of joy is cuteness overload and she is now ready and waiting for adoption by her furever family.
Buttercup arrived at Sweet Pea Animal Hospital with her four siblings, Daffy, Dandy and Sunny, which also are waiting for new homes.
She has a curious and inquisitive side, preferring at this early stage to contently watch what's going on from a short but safe distance away.
Once she feels comfortable in your calming presence, her more confident side shows.
Her favourite games include playing hide and seek with her brothers, chasing tails and generally just looking cute.
Buttercup's ideal forever home will be one whereby she is given the opportunity to come to you in her own time and on her own terms.
She is extremely curious and will love being able to play games with you and give you all of her loving attention, but perhaps requires a safe space of her own to retreat to while she settles in.
As with all kittens, she is very happy and playful and will come to life with love and affection once she settles into her new home life.
Buttercup must be adopted as indoor only, in order to keep her and our native wildlife safe.
Buttercup is in great health and has now been desexed, microchipped and vaccinated. She is up to date with all required flea, tick and worming preventatives.
Her adoption fee is $250.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.